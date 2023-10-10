Actress Taraji P. Henson, who is best known for her work in the film ‘The Curious Case of Benjamin Button’ and the drama-series ‘Empire’, was most recently seen in the Canadian animated-superhero film ‘Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie’.

In the movie, she essayed the role of the villainous scientist Vicky. Talking about her character, she said that Vicky is a deluded personality who doesn’t see herself as the villain despite being one.

Detailing her role, Henson said: “I love how she plays against the ‘mad scientist’ thing. That term really rubs Vicky the wrong way. If you want to tick her off, call Vicky a mad scientist because she honestly doesn’t see herself that way. Vicky really thinks she’s doing good in the world. But of course, she’s not.”

The original film ‘Paw Patrol: The Movie’, which is based on the series of the same name, follows a bunch of dogs called the ‘Paw Patrol’ in the city of Adventure Bay. These dogs have multiple expertise such as firefighting, hacking, pilots, engineers, soldiers and more. The Paw Patrol protects the residents of their city from various threats ranging from social collapse, evil politicians and more.

Following the events of the first film, ‘Mighty Movie’ where the Paw Patrol gained superpowers from a meteor crashing, becoming the Mighty Pups sees a mad new scientist Vicky team up with the Paw Patrol’s archenemy, Mayor Humdinger.

With these two villains combining their powers, the entire situation takes a dark turn as the mad scientist Vicky, given her obsession with the meteor plans to steal the Paw Patrol’s powers.

Vicky Vance, who is voiced by Taraji P. Henson, while not evil, is basically an obsessed scientist conducting dangerous and unethical experiments from an abandoned observatory on the outskirts of Adventure City. Her latest invention, the Meteor Magnet, aims to bring meteors down to Earth from their orbit.

During a meteor shower, Vance attempts to use her invention though inadvertently causes a meteor to crash into Adventure City, resulting in widespread destruction.

Upon finding that this very meteor’s crystals granted the Pups their powers, Vicky is furious as she believes that those powers rightfully belong to her.

Henson embraced playing the role of Vance, showcasing both her villainous side and some of her more complex qualities. She went on to put emphasis on Vicky’s intelligence as well as her madness.

Talking about Henson, director Cal Brunker said that the actress brought about unexpected dimensions and energy to the character.

Elaborating on his point, he said: “Taraji was game for any and every idea we threw at her, and often came up with her own ideas. Taraji’s Vicky walks the line between being a great villain and a character who’s fun to watch.”

Beyond Taraji P. Henson’s involvement, the comedy-adventure film also features the voice of actress Marsai Martin, who reprises her role as Liberty, a long-haired miniature Dachshund and devoted PAW Patrol fan from the previous film.

Actor Lil Rel Howery takes on the character of Sam Stringer, a charming and modern news anchor who becomes Adventure City’s new voice.

In addition, comedian-actor Chris Rock briefly lent his voice to one of Humdinger’s beloved felines, who due to the magical meteor crystals became capable of speech.

Produced by Paramount Pictures and released by Viacom 18 studios, ‘PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie’ hit American theatres on September 29 and will release across India on October 13, 2023 in English and Hindi.

