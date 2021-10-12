Actress Taraji P. Henson has talked about the trauma she faced as a child as her father suffered from bipolar disorder and believes she has struggled to hold down relationships as she needs to act as a “caretaker” for men in her life.

Speaking on the ‘WTF with Marc Maron’ podcast, Henson said: “At a young age, that’s unfair, I don’t know but that’s in me now. I don’t know I just, I ain’t married, because I find the men I need to fix. You can’t fix anybody.”

The ‘Proud Mary’ star Taraji P. Henson earlier shared that she felt suicidal at the height of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and was embarrassed at her lowest ebb.