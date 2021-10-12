Actress Taraji P. Henson has talked about the trauma she faced as a child as her father suffered from bipolar disorder and believes she has struggled to hold down relationships as she needs to act as a “caretaker” for men in her life.
Speaking on the ‘WTF with Marc Maron’ podcast, Henson said: “At a young age, that’s unfair, I don’t know but that’s in me now. I don’t know I just, I ain’t married, because I find the men I need to fix. You can’t fix anybody.”
The ‘Proud Mary’ star Taraji P. Henson earlier shared that she felt suicidal at the height of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and was embarrassed at her lowest ebb.
Henson had said: “You feel embarrassed to have those thoughts, and why? Why should you feel embarrassed? That is a real thought that you’re having in real-time. Don’t shun it. It’s real. Deal with it.”
Taraji P. Henson, who has 27-year-old son Marcell with her late partner William LaMarr Johnson, found that thoughts of ending her life quickly subsided when she discussed her feelings with a friend.
Henson said: “I felt myself withdrawing. People were calling me, I wasn’t responding a Finally, I’m talking to one of my girlfriends and I knew – I was smart enough to say, ‘I have to say it’. because a part of me was ashamed. I was like, I don’t want them to think I’m crazy.
“So one day I just blurted it out, to my girlfriend. She called me in the morning and I was like, ‘You know I thought about killing myself last night’. And, (I said) ‘Oh my god, I feel so much better. I’m not gonna do it now’,” added Taraji P. Henson.
