Robert Downey Jr has ruled our hearts with his fantastic portrayal of Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Tony’s character was described beautifully by the man himself in The Avengers in 2012. He is a genius, billionaire, playboy, and philanthropist, but Captain America Steve Rogers’s response to this called him selfish. Not just in this movie time and again, Tony has been perceived as a self-centered and narcissistic human being. But is that all?

Tony turned out to be one of the most loved MCU characters, mainly because of RDJ. The MCU started its journey with Iron Man in 2008, and since the first film, he has proved that Tony is not just an egomaniacal; he has a heart, too. He sacrificed himself for his loved ones in Avengers: Endgame; however, that was not the only time he thought of the greater good.

Tony Stark is a genius who acts on his impulses and emotions. There have been several instances when he volunteered himself for the betterment of others. Today, we have brought you a list of the incidents when Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man proved himself to be a hero and not a selfish person.

1. Iron Man

In the first film, Tony Stark showcased his brilliance and Casanova lifestyle before becoming Iron Man. In the movie, while fighting with Obadiah Stane’s Iron Monger during the climactic battle, he asks Pepper Potts to blow up the building’s arc reactor to kill Obadiah without caring for his own life.

2. The Avengers

In this 2012 blockbuster MCU film, Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers Told Tony, “The only thing you really fight for is yourself.” In the later part of the film, we see Tony carrying a missile out of Earth’s atmosphere, risking his life for the people on Earth once again. The fans’ hearts stopped when he appeared dead momentarily after falling back [Hulk ensured he was not harmed].

3. Avengers: Age Ultron

The risk factor was relatively low in this instance, but still, he did not hesitate to participate in destroying the airborne part of Sokovia with the help of Thor, who, by the way, is a God. Only the land rubbles scattered all over, and Tony came out unharmed from it.

4. Avengers: Infinity War

When Ebony Maw took Doctor Strange hostage for the Time Stone and carried him in his spaceship, Iron Man, without a second thought, went after it to save a guy he met a few hours or minutes back. One of the biggest struggles with Tony in Pepper’s life was getting him to rest. He always went on to upgrade his techs and built better things for the people he cared for the most.

5. Avengers: Endgame

At the film’s start, he coaxes Captain America not to let him put armor around the world as they end up losing half the Earth’s people, including their dear ones, to Thanos’s snap. Despite having the life of his dreams, Tony couldn’t stop thinking about Peter Parker, who was also disintegrated in the snap. He eventually agreed to help the others to build a time machine and bring everyone back.

Although he agreed to do that much only and then get back to his wife and daughter, Tony Stark made one of the biggest sacrifices in the MCU. Tony knew he was not strong enough to withstand the powers of all six Infinity Stones, yet he sneaked away the gauntlet from Thanos and performed the snap that disintegrated Thanos and his army to oblivion.

All these instances showed that Iron Man, aka Tony Stark, was a conflicting character, but he was always willing to sacrifice himself for the greater good, and it was sealed by his ultimate act in Avengers: Endgame.

We love you three thousand, Iron Man!

