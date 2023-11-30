Thanks to her blockbuster movie Barbie, Margot Robbie is one of Hollywood’s highest-paid actresses. The actress has some notable films to her credit, but she once admitted that she’d go unnoticed in the Leonardo DiCaprio-led film The Wolf of Wall Street. She played the role of Naomi Lapaglia, the second wife of Leo’s Jordan Belfort.

The film came out in 2013, giving Margot unparalleled fame and recognition. From there on, she never had to look back again. The talented actress started her career in 2008’s City Homicide, and soon she became one of the most popular actors in Hollywood. Veteran director Martin Scorsese directed the movie, and Margot’s improvisation during its audition helped her land the part of Naomi. Keep scrolling to get the full deets.

In an interview with BAFTA, Margot Robbie revealed that she never imagined getting noticed in The Wolf of Wall Street and how she became famous after doing it. Robbie said it was her first film in America and said, “Honestly, I know this sounds silly now, knowing how big the movie became, [but], at the time.”

Margot Robbie added, “I thought, ‘No one’s gonna notice me in this film. It kind of doesn’t matter what I do in this film because everyone’s gonna be focused on Leo and everything, and I’ll just kind of slip under the radar.'” Her character Naomi from The Wolf of Wall Street won the hearts of the audiences and left everyone mesmerized by her screen presence.

Despite being a newcomer in the industry, Margot Robbie received a lot of applause for her role in the Leonardo DiCaprio-led The Wolf of Wall Street. She was a budding talent at the moment who blossomed with this Martin Scorsese directorial.

For the unversed, Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio starrer The Wolf of Wall Street is a biographical dark comedy based on Jordan Belfort’s memoir by the same name. It is about Belfort’s career as a stockbroker in NYC, his company Stratton Oakmont, corruption, and finally, his downfall. The film had Jonah Hill, Matthew McConaughey, Kylie Chandler, Rob Reiner, Jon Bernthal, and more in the supporting cast. It earned a staggering $406 million at the worldwide box office and is regarded as one of the best works of the Titanic star.

Margot Robbie went to give us a blockbuster like Barbie along with director Greta Gerwig. The movie has earned a whopping $1.434 billion at the worldwide box office.

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Shawn Mendes Called Taylor Swift’s Ex Joe Alwyn “Villain” In Old Video; Netizens Go, “OMG! He Knew”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News