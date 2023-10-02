Numerous celebrities have openly shared their eerie encounters with the supernatural, and Matthew McConaughey is no exception. Despite starring in several supernatural horror films, including the 2001 movie “Frailty” directed by Bill Paxton, the actor had his own spine-chilling paranormal experience that left him deeply unsettled. In a captivating revelation, McConaughey shared the harrowing details of this real-life encounter.

The American actor is well known for his charismatic on-screen presence, versatile acting skills, and his distinctive Southern drawl. He is celebrated not only for his acting prowess but also for his genuine and laid-back personality.

Back in 2009, during the promotional tour for the romantic comedy “Ghosts of Girlfriends Past,” Matthew McConaughey regaled his audience with a spine-tingling personal experience involving a paranormal encounter. The actor recounted the eerie tale of Madame Bleu, emphasizing that he was completely sober when the otherworldly presence made itself known.

During a conversation with ScreenSlam, Matthew McConaughey said, “I was not even under the influence, yeah, and she was there. She wasn’t that happy; it didn’t seem like she was going to be much fun to hang around or have in my house, so I went ahead and stood my ground. I opened the door and said, ‘You can move around all you want, but I’m not going anywhere.’ For weeks, everyone that came to the house said the same thing: ‘There’s someone down in that hall, there’s somebody down in that hall.’”

Watch the video below:

The actor went on to explain that his personal belief in the supernatural was not the focal point. Instead, he emphasized that numerous other individuals had their own encounters. McConaughey stated, “I know, and I’m not one to say I believe or don’t believe in ghosts,” but he noted that people continued to visit the room and, to his surprise, they too, had paranormal experiences. Interestingly, the room, which had once been associated with ghostly presences and disliked, eventually gained popularity as more people began to appreciate it despite its haunted history.

What do you think about Matthew McConaughey’s own real-life encounter with a paranormal spirit? Let us know in the comments.

