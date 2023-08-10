Dame Olivia Newton-John has visited her family in “supernatural” ways since her death.

The ‘Grease’ legend died in August 2022 at the age of 73 following a lengthy battle against breast cancer, and on the anniversary of her death, her daughter Chloe Lattanzi and widower John Easterling have revealed how she has kept an eerie promise.

Chloe, 37, told PEOPLE magazine: “Two weeks after she passed my phone accidentally took a picture of my dog, and there floating by his head was a little blue orb, the same color as this [aquamarine pendant necklace Olivia gave her before she died].

“Mom and I had talked years back. We’d watch these paranormal shows, and I’d say, ‘You gotta show up for me.’

“And she was like, ‘I’ll show up as one of those orb things.’ ”

John, 71, had a similar experience two months ago as he went to Peru with her ashes to visit the spot where they got married on what would have been their 15th wedding anniversary.

He said: “I took a picture, and this blue orb is right between my eyes. It’s been a supernatural year.”

Olivia died on August 8 last year, and John revealed the news in a heartbreaking statement on Instagram.

He wrote at the time: “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends.

“We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.

“Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer.

“Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.

“In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation.”

