Hollywood Fashion Designer Sai Suman Visits Andhericha Raja To Seek Ganpati Blessings

Hollywood’s celebrity fashion designer Sai Suman, who was spotted at Andhericha Raja, to seek blessings of Lord Ganpati, said she waits every year to come and visit Bappa.

The country has recently witnessed Ganeshotsav, starting from September 19, and the visarjan was observed on September 28. The festival was celebrated for 10 days with zeal and vigour.

Now, the video of Sai Suman has gone viral, which shows her visiting the pandal.

Dressed in a red ethnic salwar suit, she kept her blond hair open and styled it in a curly manner. She accessorised the look with matching red jhumkas, and red lipstick. She was accompanied by her mother. Her team member was seen carrying a huge thaali of offerings to the idol.

She was then seen offering fruits and other items to the Bappa. She prayed to the Lord Ganesha and touched the feet of the idol. A member from the organiser team was seen gifting her a dupatta, while Sai posed for the cameras. She was also given a coconut as a prasad.

We can then see Sai speaking into the ears of a ‘mouse’ kept in front of the Bappa’s idol. This is a ritual followed by people, in which they say their wishes into the ears of ‘vaahan’ of Lord Ganesha, and they are believed to be fulfilled.

Inside the pandal, Sai was seen speaking to the paparazzi, “Ganpati Bappa Morya. My year is not completed, if I don’t visit Andhericha Raja. I don’t feel like going home. I feel like sitting here, and keep watching him. May he fulfil everyone’s wishes. Every year he keeps blessing me, and my entire family. I hope he keeps blessing us in future also. I will wait to come again next year and visit you.”

“When it was the 50th year of Andhericha Raja, I designed his clothes for the entire 16 days. I live in the United States, and I was told to design his clothes. Since then every year I wait to come here and take his blessings. My heart is upset because I have to return back home now,” she shared.

“I have been here since 2016. It’s been almost six-seven years since I am coming here. In our home, we bring Ganpati for five days, and since childhood this is my favourite festival. Modak is my favourite,” she said.

Sai added: “I have seen here people waiting in long queues for several hours to meet Bappa, and this I have not seen in any country. The way it is celebrated in India, it is not celebrated anywhere in India like this.”

For the unversed, Sai has designed clothes for the celebrities for the events like Oscars, Golden Globe, Cannes Film Festival, among other couture fashion shows.

Must Read: Shehnaaz Gill’s Net Worth Revealed: From Having 3 Crore An Annual Income To Owning Mercedes Benz S-Class Worth Rs 2 Crores, The ‘Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif’ Is Following ‘Tiger 3’ Star’s Path To Success!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News