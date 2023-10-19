Billie Eilish is one of the rare artistes who never shies away from calling out the haters using their own weapon of destruction i.e. the Internet. The multiple-award-winning crooner has time and again clapped back at social media users who try to show her down. One such incident happened when a toxic group of people online dubbed her new era of music as a flop at the time when she was gearing up for her second album, ironically called Happier Than Ever. Scroll down to know the details.

Billie Eilish dropped her second album titled Happier Than Ever on July 30, 2021. She cited her self-reflection during the Covid-19 pandemic as the biggest inspiration for the record. For the unversed, the album scored seven nominations for her album at the 64th Grammys including Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, Song of the Year and Record of the Year.

Circling back to the controversy, Billie Eilish got back at her haters after the trolls tried to mock her album. According to Uproxx, the singer then took her TikTok to share a video of hers giving a look of disbelief. In the video, the on-screen text read, “Is it just me or is Billie in her flop era like why does she suck now.” In the caption, Billie then shared that she has been noticing her getting mocked on social media, often getting dubbed as a flop. The crooner then decided to get back at haters and wrote, “Literally all i see on this app… eat my dust, my t*ts are bigger than yours.”

Interestingly, this is not the first time when Billie Eilish took a dig at her haters. She once called them ‘bozos’ after the Internet attacked her feminine style choices. The Grammy-winning songstress said that she was tired of being judged for how she dressed.

Billie, in an Instagram story at the time, shared, “I spent the first 5 years of my career getting absolutely obliterated by you fools for being boy-ish and dressing how I did & constantly being told i’d be hotter if I acted like a woman.”

The singer added, “And now when I feel comfortable enough to wear anything remotely feminine or fitting, I changed and am a sellout.. and ‘what happened to her’ omg it’s not the same Billie she’s just like the rest blah blah… you guys are true idiots.” She added, “I can be both you f**king bozos. LET WOMEN EXIST!”

For more Hollywood throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Britney Spears Admits To Cheating On Justin Timberlake As She Recalls Her Wild Night At A Spanish Bar With Choreographer Wade Robson: “I Made Out With Him”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News