Billie Eilish Says She Feels The Best Coming Right Out Of The Shower On An Emotionally Exhausting Day & We Can't Relate More

Billie Eilish always prioritises time for a self-care shower with “my lotions and smells”. The ‘What Was I Made For?’ singer has revealed that she feels her best after pampering herself with a shower and insists it’s the best way to calm down when you are having a bad day “emotionally”.

Billie is promoting her latest fragrance Billie No.3 and she says fans can mix her three scents.

Speaking to Allure magazine, she said: “I watch things that bring me comfort, swim in my pool, but I feel best right out of the shower, with my lotions and my smells and I’m in a clean environment. When you’re in a s****y spot emotionally, when you change the things in front of you, it can help so much. I’m trying to prioritise. I wrote in a song years ago… ‘to keep myself together and prioritise my pleasure.’

She said of the song ‘Getting Older’: “I said that three years ago, and then I didn’t do it!

“So I’m doing it now. And I’ve made enough people feel good that I deserve to feel good too.”

Promoting her fragnances, she said: “If you combined Eilish No. 1 and No. 2, you’d have this sweeter, more romantic version.”

The 21-year-old superstar previously admitted she might “overdo” how much she sprays of her fragrance Billie No.2 to make sure it “lasts” during performances.

She said: “Well, I gotta do my wrists, all up my arms, but I overdo it, especially because I wear it a lot during shows and I go out into the crowd. And I want it to last, so I’m putting it on before shows, which are around an hour and 40 minutes so it has to last that long. And Eilish No. 2 does, which is really sick and a big priority for me. So I’ll overdo it: I’ll go all over my arms, I’m spraying my neck like a m***********, I’ll go under my shirt and all over my chest, sometimes on my, like, sternum or whatever. And then, sometimes I’ll spray my hair because it stays in your hair—I know you’re really not supposed to do that, but I do it. Sometimes I’ll spray the front or back of my shirt, my thighs—I don’t know, I just go crazy on perfume, dude.”

