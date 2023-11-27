Greta Gerwig is among the most celebrated directors in Hollywood. With her impeccable talent, she has thrived in her career as a director after pursuing acting for years. The Barbie director has made millions fall in love with her storytelling skills. But, did you know as a teenager, the only actor Gerwig was in love with Leonardo DiCaprio? Her crush on the Titanic star went a long way. Scroll down to learn what all she did as a teenager expressing her love for Leo.

From beginning as an actor and becoming one of the most celebrated and successful writers and directors, Greta has come a long way. She started off with a small role in the 2006 indie movie LOL. As she moved forward in her career, she ventured into writing and direction.

In 2017, Greta Gerwig made her solo directorial debut with Lady Bird and proved that she is as talented as one could think. She further proved her talent with the groundbreaking movie Little Women and left everyone in awe of her work. Her last directorial was Barbie, which starred Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. With the Mattel doll-based movie, she broke several records, including the first female director to surpass the $1 billion milestone at the worldwide box office.

Coming back, Greta Gerwig once revealed that she had a major crush on Leonardo DiCaprio as a teenager. Seeing Leo’s popularity in the 90s, it was understandable that many girls and women were crushing on him. But Greta went the extra mile to express her love for him. She had a folder of his photos and thought that she would marry him one day.

In 2016, in an interview with InStyle, Greta Gerwig said, “When I was 13 years old, I really thought I was going to marry him. I actually carried around a folder of pictures I had printed out from the Internet of him. My brother yelled at me because I used up all the ink. I kissed his picture every night before I went to bed. I was really sure that one day we would be together.”

When asked if she ever got to meet him, Greta said, “Well, I’ve been in the same room with him at least once. And that was exciting.” Well, while she could not marry Leo, she did find her partner, Noah Baumbach, while being in showbiz.

On the work front, after her billion-dollar-grosser Barbie, Greta is set to write and direct two Narnia movies.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Taylor Swift Meets The Family Of Fan Who Died Ahead Of Her Show In Brazil, Netizens Hail Her Sweet Gesture

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News