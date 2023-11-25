Margot Robbie delivered a billion-dollar affair at the box office with Barbie. Directed by Greta Gerwig, the fantasy comedy, also starring Ryan Gosling, is currently making noise over the possibility of another film. Amid the ongoing trend of franchises, will Warner Bros risk spoiling a beautiful film with a sequel? Scroll below for all the details!

Barbie broke several records upon its release on the 21st of July, 2023. It was the highest-earning film by a solo female director, the biggest success by Warner Bros, and also the highest-grossing film of 2023. It opened in a box office clash with Oppenheimer, leading to a cultural phenomenon called ‘Barbenheimer,’ which also contributed massively to the box office numbers.

Will there be a Barbie sequel?

Margot Robbie broke her silence on Barbie 2 as she told AP Entertainment, “I think we put everything into this one. We didn’t build it to be a trilogy or something. It was like Greta put everything into this movie, so I can’t imagine what would be next.”

The actress also revealed her biggest takeaway from Barbie’s success. Margot shared how one should still believe in original films and be given the budget to execute them properly. She also feels the misconception that a female-led movie will not be able to “hit all four quadrants” needs to be busted now.

Fans are happy with Greta Gerwig & Margot Robbie’s decision!

Netizens had bittersweet reactions, but most were happy that Greta Gerwig and the team weren’t forcing a sequel.

A user reacted, “I agree with this. A very enjoyable movie, but just not the type that could be set up for a second or third. If that were to happened I fear it would only diminish the success that this movie was”

Another wrote, “And please keep it that way! Don’t mess up the franchise please”

“I’m guessing some didn’t watch the film A Sequel is not needed! Let Greta and crew keep this milestone Win for life,” a comment read.

A user pointed out, “notice how she never said anything about there not being a Ken movie though.”

“It shouldn’t happen. Barbie was a great film that had a satisfying ending..Not every movie needs a sequel. Some movies can just exist. I’m of the opinion that Barbie was as close to a perfect movie as you can get. Let it live as that,” another shared.

“Barbie 2”? Margot Robbie on whether there will be a sequel to her summer hit. She produced and starred in Greta Gerwig’s film, which made over $1.4 billion at the box office. pic.twitter.com/x6dsIOq3iJ — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) November 17, 2023

Meanwhile, there have been a lot of rumors about a solo Ken film. Played by Ryan Gosling, the character received a lot of love as an unseen side of his story was narrated. Greta Gerwig, with her perfect direction, left cine-goers asking for a spin-off with Ken in the lead.

Previously, Greta Gerwig had revealed that she had to fight to have the dance sequence ‘I’m Just Ken’ in Barbie movie. Will there now be a Ken movie? Only time will tell.

