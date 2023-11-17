Box office is enjoying its best phase in India since the Covid times. We’ve been blessed with films like Gadar 2, Jawan, Pathaan, and The Kerala Story that knocked it out of the park earlier this year. Tiger 3, which is enjoying a smooth run currently, is another feather added to the cap. Hollywood also has had a massive contribution with films like Avatar 2 and Oppenheimer. Let’s take a look at the winners at IMAX screens this year.

Over the years, premium formats in India also have enjoyed their own loyal base. Of course, it is a whole different experience to watch larger-than-life films like Oppenheimer, Avatar 2, and Mission: Impossible 7 on the IMAX screens.

Which are the highest-grossing films in IMAX format in India? Take a look at the Top 5 below:

Oppenheimer

The name Christopher Nolan is enough to drive the audience to the theatres. And when he’s working on a biographical thriller, the buzz is expected to be unprecedented. Starring Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, and Emily Blunt, amongst others, the film was a super hit affair at the Indian box office with collections of a whopping 129 crores, out of which 50 crores came from the IMAX format alone.

Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan delivered his highest-grosser of all time with Jawan, which crossed the 1000 crore mark at the worldwide box office. The film shined bright and broke several records in the Indian as well as overseas markets.

As far as IMAX collections are concerned, Atlee directorial minted a total of 13 crores.

Pathaan

The hype around Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film was a never-seen-before phenomenon. Pathaan revived the Hindi box office after back-to-back flops. The action thriller directed by Siddharth Anand missed the second spot by a margin of only one crore, as it earned 12 crores from IMAX screens in India.

Mission: Impossible 7

Mission: Impossible 7 witnessed Tom Cruise perform some top-notch action sequences, and it was undoubtedly worth an expensive IMAX ticket. It is rather disappointing to learn that the film garnered only 10.14 crores from the IMAX screens out of 120 crores made in its lifetime at the Indian box office.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

Directed by James Gunn, Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 3 only managed to be a plus affair at the Indian box office. The superhero film, co-starring Zoe Saldana, Chris Pratt, Vin Diesel, and Dave Bautista, among others, enjoyed a massive collection of 7.69 crores from the IMAX screens.

