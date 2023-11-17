After seeing a drop in collections on Wednesday when post-afternoon shows were heavily impacted due to the World Cup semi-finals match between India and New Zealand, as a result of which 21.25 crores had come in, Tiger 3 stabilized on Thursday. The numbers came to 19.50 crores*, and this is fine as the drop is just around 10%. This was the need of the hour as well because had the drop been in that 20% range, then it would have been a bit scary.

As a matter of fact, this was actually a day with no partial holiday, and then there was also a second semi-final being played between Australia and South Africa, which also attracted audience attention towards it. Still, if the film has gathered as much, then it’s good enough. Yes, of course, in 2023, we have seen select biggies doing much more humongous business, which has set the benchmark really high. Hence, comparisons are inevitable. However, look at it as a standalone number, and then near 20 crores on a weekday, and that too on Thursday, is not a bad deal at all.

Yes, the Salman Khan starrer would be aiming at a much higher lifetime score and, at the very least, cross the 300 crores mark. For that, it is prudent that today also the collections don’t drop more than 10%, and then there is a big push that comes in tomorrow since on Sunday, the numbers would be hit again due to the World Cup finals between India and Australia. Currently, the film stands at 189.25 crores*, and today, it will enter the 200 Crore Club.

