Tiger 3 has witnessed the most bizarre graph possible at the box office. The film has been majorly dependent on spot bookings and over-the-counter sales at the single screens. Despite the low advance booking collections, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif led film has managed to surprise audience every single day. Will the streak continue? Here’s all we know about day 6.

So far, the collections minted in the past five days have been around 189.75 crores*. Today marks a crucial day at the box office since the film was expected to enter the 200 crore coveted club like a cakewalk. Despite yesterday’s minimal drop of 5%, with earnings of around 20 crores* coming in, it was far from imagination that the collections today would drop by such a considerable margin.

As per the latest box office updates coming in, Tiger 3 has garnered only 1.75 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) on day 5. When compared to day 4’s 4.30 crores gross (excluding blocked seats), this is a drop of about 59%. This surely isn’t what we had in mind, but with the weekend kicking in, the tables are likely to turn.

There will be a lot of spot bookings during the evening and night shows all across the nation, and that is sure to add good numbers to day 5 total. Well, that has also been the trend despite occasions like Laxmi Poojan, Bhai Dooj, and the India vs New Zealand match during the Cricket World Cup semi-finals 2023. So our hopes are very much alive!

Meanwhile, Tiger 3 has been breaking records with its otherwise smooth run at the box office. The film, despite completing only four days at the box office, has already left behind the lifetime collections of Bollywood biggies like Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Adipurush (Hindi), OMG 2, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Salman Khan starrer has also left behind his Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which clocked in 110 crores in its lifetime.

The worldwide collections have been impressive, too! About 240 crores have been minted within 4 days!

Tiger 3 is the latest addition to YRF’s spy universe. Four films have previously been released – Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan.

The spy thriller witnesses Salman Khan vs Emraan Hashmi, along with cameo appearances by Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan!

*Estimates, final numbers awaited.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

