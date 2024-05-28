Mahesh Babu is a successful actor and is best known as a dedicated family man. Proving this again, the actor recently shared his joy as his son Gautam graduated. Mahesh expressed his happiness on social media with a heartfelt message.

Mahesh Babu, who values family moments greatly, has proudly shared Gautam’s achievements. He posted several pictures and videos from the graduation. In those photos, he and Gautam posed together. Mahesh looked stylish in a black t-shirt and jeans with a beard.

In his message, Mahesh congratulated Gautam. His Instagram post read, “I’m bursting with pride! Congratulations on your graduation, son! The future is yours to shape, and I know you will shine brightly. Keep chasing your dreams, and remember you are always loved! Today, I’m a proud father.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh)

Namrata Shirodkar also took to her social media account and wrote, “My dear GG, as you step into this new chapter, I want you to know how proud I am. Stay true to yourself, follow your passions, and never lose sight of your dreams. Believe in yourself as much as I believe in you. Congratulations! The world is yours, and I love you so much.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar)

Must Read: Top South Indian Films That Made An Impact At Cannes

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News