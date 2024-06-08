Panchayat 3 was released in May and received many positive reviews. It is Amazon Prime Video’s most loved Hindi web series. Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the show stars Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Sunita Rajwar, Faisal Malik, and Sanvikaa.

When Sanvikaa entered the show as Rinky, fans wanted to see how Abhishek Tripathi, aka Sachiv Ji’s (Jitendra Kumar) love story, would unfold. The actress not only became Abhishek’s but also the audience’s favourite person in the Panchayat series. Now, the actress has opened up about how the show changed her life.

Jitendra Kumar & Sanvikaa in Panchayat Season 3

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhubanti Bagchi (@bagchi_mb)

Sanvikaa On Panchayat 3

In an interview, the Panchayat 3 star said that the show changed her life completely. She is overwhelmed with the response she’s getting for her character from season 2.

The Panchayat 3 star told Indian Express, “When it comes to work, things have changed a lot. Now, people see me as a lead character. So earlier, I used to get very small roles, character roles. But now people are also considering me (for meatier roles). So, in terms of auditions, things are changing, as well as acceptance from the audience. That has changed me as a person because now I feel I’m more comfortable with the way I look, and the way I am. So I think that love was very important for me to feel myself completely.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanvikaa (@iamsanvikaa)

Earlier, actors like Neena Gupta, Sunita Rajwar, and Durgesh Kumar also shared how the show completely changed their lives. As Panchayat 3 ended on a promising note, there’s more we will get from Phulera village. In an interview earlier, director Deepak Kumar Mishra revealed that he has plans to make seasons 4 and 5.

All the episodes of Panchayat are streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: The Great Indian Kapil Show OTT Verdict (Week 10): Been 28 Days Since Kapil Sharma’s Exit From Global Top 10, Will Sania Mirza Turn His Fortune?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News