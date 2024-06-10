To begin with, Sonakshi is reportedly getting married on June 23, 2024. Yes, this is sooner than most of us could imagine. In fact, the actress recently quashed wedding reports in a viral Instagram reel with the text, “Me to the media: Kyu haath dho kar meri shaadi karwana chahte ho?”

Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal wedding invite

According to a report by Times Now, wedding invites have already been sent out. The invites are designed like magazine covers and read, “The rumors are true.” The guests are requested to dress formally for the ceremony.

Guest List

So far, family and close friends have been invited. In addition, the entire cast of Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed Heeramandi has also received invitations. It is to be seen who among the fraternity will be a part of the ceremony, but close friend Salman Khan is surely expected to be a part of the marriage ceremony.

Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal wedding venue

Many would be surprised to hear that the wedding ceremony is reportedly taking place at the famous restaurant Bastian in Mumbai. We wonder if there’s a hidden connection that we’re unaware of.

More about Sonakshi & Zaheer’s relationship

As per the gossip mill, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal met through Salman Khan. They haven’t been very low-key about their strong bond, as their sweet glimpses have been shared on special occasions like birthdays.

We’re super excited to see Sonakshi Sinha deck up as a bride. How about you?

