Streaming platform Netflix has been home to some of the most popular crime thriller shows like Adolescence, Narcos, and Dark, to name a few. But a highly rated mind-bending time-loop thriller might have flown under the radar. And interestingly, it is neither a series nor a movie. Wondering, what are we talking about? Read on to find out.

This Mind-Bending Thriller On Netflix Deserves Your Attention

Without wasting any more time, let us tell you that we are talking about the point-and-click mystery adventure game Twelve Minutes, which can be played on the Netflix platform. It has elements of sci-fi, thriller, mystery, and romantic drama genres. The game’s basic plot is narrated from the perspective of a husband (voiced by James McAvoy) who enters his small apartment and starts talking to his wife (voiced by Daisy Ridley).

But the story takes a deadly turn when, just a few moments later, a cop (voiced by Willem Dafoe) enters the house and ties up the husband-and-wife duo. The police officer accuses the wife of killing her father and stealing, and then the cop beats the husband to death.

After the husband dies, the events restart to the point when he again enters the apartment, and now he knows that a cop will enter and kill him soon. The husband’s mission is to solve the perplexing mystery within 12 minutes and look for clues in the apartment to end the time loop. Quite an intriguing premise, right? If you are fond of time-loop movies like Edge of Tomorrow, Looper, Run Lola Run, and Source Code, then you should check out Twelve Minutes on Netflix.

How To Play Twelve Minutes on Netflix?

You can download the game, titled ‘Twelve Minutes,’ from the Android or Apple Store and play the game by inputting your login credentials.

Twelve Minutes Trailer

You can watch the official Netflix trailer of Twelve Minutes here to get a better idea of the Netflix game, in case you are planning to play it.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Is Real Housewives Of New York City On Pause After Tanking Reboot? Here’s What’s Happening Behind The Scenes

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News