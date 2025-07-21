DanDaDan kicked off the anime season with a bang in Japan, and fans worldwide are already riding the wave. The streaming platforms are rolling out episodes in sync, and Netflix numbers are pointing to a strong start.

With just two episodes in, the show has already climbed to the #5 spot among the most-watched non-English titles. It pulled in 5.4 million views in a week, which is a big leap compared to the 1-3 million weekly views from its first season last year, reports Collider.

DanDaDan Season 2’s Theatrical Run

The anime’s first season became a breakout hit, and now Season 2 is already tracking to match or even outdo that success. DanDaDan’s popularity is not confined to Netflix, either. Both Hulu and Crunchyroll are also part of the weekly drops, and so the total viewership is likely much higher.

What makes this run even more surprising is that many hardcore fans had already seen the initial batch of episodes last month. The series returned in theaters with a special compilation film called Evil Eye, which packaged the first three episodes of Season 2 as a cinematic event. Now that Episode 3 has aired on streaming, everyone’s caught up, and the next episode is heading into fresh territory, which might spike interest even more.

What Is DanDaDan Season 2 About?

The story of DanDaDan season 2 follows the main characters, Momo and Okarun, as they travel to Jiji’s hometown to investigate his cursed family house. During their probe, they unravel the dark rituals and awaken a vengeful spirit named Evil Eye, who possesses Jiji and turns him into a terrifying threat, per Cinemablend.

Even though Jiji tries hard to fight against the supernatural entity, Momo and Okarun struggle to do the same, as they are exposed to new supernatural dangers. Besides, Turbo Granny takes on a bigger role this season and hints at greater threats, including kaiju-like creatures.

While DanDaDan leads the charge, it is part of a packed anime season. Other titles like The Summer Hikaru Died, Kaiju No. 8, Gachiakuta, Hotel Inhumans, Sakamoto Days, and The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 4 are also making their way to screens, giving fans plenty to tune in for this summer.

