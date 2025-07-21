The previous week on The Bold and the Beautiful saw Liam, Luna as well as Sheila being shot after the fiasco. Luna was declared dead by Li and Poppy stated that she was glad of it. Sheila recovered quickly while Liam had to be operated on and later Bill made a deal with Grace for the tumor.

In a surprising twist of events, Liam is now healed from not just the bullet but also the terminal illness he was suffering from. Here’s what fans can expect from the July 21, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama series set in Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: July 21, 2025

The first episode of the week features Grace coming under suspicion. And why not? After all, she made some shocking secretive decisions and now things have totally changed. Liam was struggling with a brain tumor that was inoperable and he was trying to come to terms with this harsh reality.

It was hard but Liam tried to accept the reality of his situation but then it was Grace who told Bill about this experimental procedure that could save Liam. She revealed how risky it was and how expensive. She made it clear that it was not legally approved and would even cost one million dollars.

But what is that amount to Bill who has countless wealth. He was willing to pay whatever amount to save his son Liam and so he did. Grace got the money and began the surgery on Liam in a private facility. It was a medical miracle and Grace told Bill that Liam was cured and the tumor is done with.

He couldn’t believe it and tried to confirm if it was true Grace reassured him that Liam is now recovering and the surgery was successful. While it may be a miracle as per Grace, it’s quite suspicious for the other characters and for the viewers. Did Liam even have a brain tumor in the first place or not?

Was this a shot by Grace to get the one million dollars? On being tested again, the results make it clear that the tumor is gone and the other doctors are shocked. Bridget and Finn are suspicious about how this happened and what role Grace had in it. Especially with her signing off the release forms.

How will Grace respond to all the questions? Especially when everyone is bound to start connecting the dots when they find out what happened. Is Steffy going to be the one questioning her next? Maybe even Hope.

