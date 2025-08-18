Breaking Bad actor Bob Odenkirk’s high-octane action-thriller Nobody 2, the sequel to the explosive 2021 hit Nobody, is now playing in theaters, and it’s already winning over genre lovers. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film currently holds a 76% critics’ score and an impressive 89% audience score. But how does the Nobody franchise stack up against Keanu Reeves’ iconic John Wick series when it comes to IMDb ratings? Let’s find out.

Nobody 1 & 2 vs. John Wick Franchise – IMDb Ratings Compared

As of now, Nobody 2 holds an IMDb user rating of 6.8/10, while the first film enjoys a stronger 7.4/10. In comparison, here’s how the John Wick films, including the spinoff Ballerina, have fared on IMDb.

John Wick (2014) – 7.5/10

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) – 7.4/10

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019) – 7.4/10

John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023) – 7.6/10

Ballerina (2025) – 6.9/10

So, while Nobody 2 hasn’t managed to outscore any of the John Wick entries, the first Nobody film matches the IMDb ratings of John Wick: Chapter 2 and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and outscores the spin-off, Ballerina.

More About The John Wick Film Series

The first John Wick film (2014) follows former hitman John Wick (Keanu Reeves), who has left behind his violent past to lead a peaceful life. But when his car is stolen and his beloved dog is killed by the son of a powerful crime lord, he goes on a brutal rampage of vengeance to hunt down those responsible.

In the next three sequels, Keanu Reeves reprised his role as John Wick, and the character is further drawn into the ultra-violent underworld while dealing with deadly assassins determined to take his life. Its spinoff Ballerina takes place between John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and John Wick: Chapter 4. The story revolves around a ballerina assassin, Eve Macarro (played by Ana de Armas), who seeks vengeance for her father’s death.

More About Nobody & Nobody 2

Directed by Ilya Naishuller, the first film features Bob Odenkirk (of Better Call Saul fame) in the role of Hutch Mansell, a neglected father and husband who lives a dull life. But one night, after thieves break into his home, it triggers in him the highly trained killer he once was. He tries to get even with the intruders, which sparks a chain of violent events, and he crosses paths with a dangerous Russian gangster.

Directed by Timo Tjahjanto, Nobody 2 is set four years after his explosive showdown with the Russian mob. In the sequel, an overworked Hutch goes on a family vacation to the small tourist town of Plummerville. But the fun-filled getaway takes a deadly turn when he crosses paths with a corrupt theme-park operator, a shady sheriff, and a powerful crime boss.

Nobody 2 Trailer

