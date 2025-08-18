Following its theatrical release on June 27, 2025, Brad Pitt’s high-octane sports film F1 earned rave reviews from critics and audiences and set the global box office on fire. With an impressive 82% Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score, a stellar 97% audience score, and a solid 7.9/10 IMDb rating, the Formula One racing spectacle has grossed over $590 million, as per Box Office Mojo, making it the highest-grossing film of Brad Pitt’s career.

Listen to the roar of the engines. Feel the adrenaline. Witness greatness. See #F1TheMovie in #DolbyCinema June 27. Get tickets now. https://t.co/vKkn14n9YO pic.twitter.com/sRu2G3NFuZ — Dolby (@Dolby) May 21, 2025

If you missed catching F1 on the big screen or want to relive the adrenaline rush from the comfort of your home, here’s some fantastic news. The blockbuster is all set to start streaming on an OTT platform, and it’s arriving sooner than you think. Read on to find out when and where you can watch F1 online.

When & Where To Watch Brad Pitt’s F1 Online

According to a report by The Economic Times, F1 will be available to rent on Amazon Prime Video on August 22, 2025. In the U.S., the film is expected to be available on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Fandango, and other major digital platforms on the same date.

Moreover, F1 is expected to arrive on the Apple TV+ platform in India, the U.S., and other international markets around three months after its theatrical debut. This means viewers can expect the film to start streaming on Apple TV+ by late September or early October 2025.

F1 – Plot & Lead Cast

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, it follows Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt), a Formula One driver who raced in the 1990s but slowed down after a devastating crash. Many years later, Sonny is asked by his old friend and struggling F1 team owner, Ruben (Javier Bardem), to make a comeback to the racing track and mentor a young and gifted driver, Joshua Pearce (played by Damson Idris). Sonny must now prove he still has what it takes to compete at the sport’s highest level.

F1 Trailer

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts OTT Release Date Update: Here’s When & Where To Watch It Online

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News