The world remains in shock as cinephiles come to terms with the tragic passing of legendary actor-turned-filmmaker Rob Reiner. After rising to fame with the iconic 1970s sitcom All in the Family, the Primetime Emmy winner went on to appear in several notable films, including Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street. Reiner later made a successful transition behind the camera, directing some of Hollywood’s most iconic films.

As we process the shocking news of his murder, let us take a look at his enduring legacy in Hollywood. For this feature, we’ve curated a list of the five highest-rated movies he directed, ranked by their IMDb ratings.

1. Stand by Me (1986)

Director: Rob Reiner

Rob Reiner IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Streaming On: Netflix

Plot: Set in the 1950s and based on Stephen King’s 1982 short story “The Body,” this coming-of-age drama follows four young friends as they embark on a journey to find the body of a missing boy.

2. The Princess Bride (1987)

Director: Rob Reiner

Rob Reiner IMDb Rating: 8/10

8/10 Streaming On: Disney+ & Hulu (U.S.), Amazon Prime Video – Rent (India)

Plot: The fantasy adventure film tells the story of a farmhand-turned-hero who sets out to rescue his true love, encountering various obstacles along the way.

3. This Is Spinal Tap (1984)

Director: Rob Reiner

Rob Reiner IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Streaming On: HBO Max (U.S.), Amazon Prime Video – Rent (India)

Plot: This mockumentary comedy follows a fictional British rock band as they tour the U.S. and face one problem after another. Presented like a real documentary, the film pokes fun at rock stars, their inflated egos, and the chaotic nature of life on the road.

4. Misery (1990)

Director: Rob Reiner

Rob Reiner IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video – Rent (U.S. and India)

Plot: The psychological horror film follows Paul Sheldon (James Caan), a famous author best known for writing romance novels featuring a character called Misery Chastain. After a car accident, Paul is rescued by a nurse, Annie Wilkes (Kathy Bates), who claims to be his number one fan. She takes care of him at her secluded home, but Paul soon realizes that Annie is dangerously obsessed with him. Now, the trapped novelist must outwit his captor and escape before it’s too late.

5. A Few Good Men (1992)

Director: Rob Reiner

Rob Reiner IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video – Rent (U.S.), SonyLIV (India)

Plot: The courtroom drama follows a young military lawyer(Tom Cruise) defending two Marines accused of murder. As the trial unfolds, he uncovers a dangerous cover-up within the military, leading to a tense battle over truth, duty, and responsibility.

