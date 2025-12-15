Esteemed Hollywood director Rob Reiner (78) and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner (68), were found dead at their residence on December 14, at around 3:30 pm. The deceased couple had stab wounds, and as per reports, their son Nick Reiner is alleged to be the person behind the double murders. Reportedly, Reiner’s son is presently missing, and the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Robbery Homicide Division is conducting the investigation.

Rob Reiner & Wife Michele Singer Murder Investigation Update

The bodies of the couple were discovered by their daughter, Romy, and she called the authorities, as per a report by People. The Los Angeles Police Department received a medical call at 3:30 p.m. from the Brentwood home of the victim on Chadbourne Avenue. Their house was decked out with holiday decorations. The LAPD has not yet named any suspects or motive behind the situation. However, the case has officially escalated from a death to a murder investigation.

While officials have not named any suspects, sources quoted by People indicate that the couple’s son, Nick (32), is being considered a person of interest. Police have not confirmed this detail publicly, and no arrests have been made. Authorities are urging caution as the case develops.

About Robert Reiner

Robert Norman Reiner was born on March 6, 1947, and he was an acclaimed director, producer, screenwriter, actor, and political activist. He had a multifaceted personality and initially came to the limelight with the role of Mike Stivic on the famous CBS sitcom ‘All in the Family.’ He had directed numerous popular movies, including Stand by Me, The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally…, A Few Good Men, and others.

Regarding Reiner’s personal life, he shared in his semi-autobiographical movie, Being Charlie, where he shared about his struggles with substance abuse and some periods of homelessness in his teens. According to People, after his recovery, he returned to family life in 2015 in L.A.

Robert Reiner’s Marriage To Michele Singer

The late director met Michele Singer while directing his classic film, When Harry Met Sally. Michele was a photographer, and their meeting not only led to changing the film’s end but also led to their beautiful marriage in 1989. The couple had three children: two sons, Jake and Nick, and a daughter, Romy. Rob had also adopted his daughter, Tracy, from his previous marriage to Penny Marshall.

The gruesome murders have come as a shock to the Hollywood industry, as the near and dear try to cope with the news.

