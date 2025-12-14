Peter Greene, the actor remembered for his presence in Pulp Fiction and The Mask, has died at the age of 60. He was found dead inside his Lower East Side apartment on Clinton Street in New York City on Friday, December 12, 2025. According to the police, he was found unresponsive around 3.25 pm on Friday and pronounced dead at the scene. There is no foul play involved in his tragic demise, and the cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.

Longtime Manager Gregg Edwards Confirms Peter Greene’s Death

Greene’s longtime manager Gregg Edwards confirmed the news and spoke with quiet weight about the loss. He said Greene was a terrific guy and one of the great actors of their generation. “His heart was as big as there was. I’m going to miss him. He was a great friend,” Edwards added per New York Post.

Chilling Handwritten Note Found Near Peter Greene

However, neighbors described a disturbing scene inside the apartment. Greene was reportedly found lying face down on the floor with a facial injury and blood around him. What makes the situation worse is that the police also found a handwritten note nearby, which read, “I’m still a Westie,” a line tied to the Irish American gang from Hell’s Kitchen that once defined a tough chapter of New York history.

Peter Greene Career Highlights & Film Roles

Greene’s life followed a hard path before his acting career took shape. He ran away from his home in Montclair, New Jersey, at 15 and lived on the streets of New York City. Green told Premier magazine in 1996 that he turned to drugs and dealing during that time, and it was only after a suicide attempt in March 1996 that he sought treatment for addiction.

On screen, Greene left a mark that outgrew the size of his roles. Many remember him as Zed in Pulp Fiction. Others point to his performance as mobster Dorian Tyrell in The Mask opposite Jim Carrey and Cameron Diaz, a role Edwards called arguably his best. His film work also included Laws of Gravity, Clean, Shaven, Blue Streak, and Training Day. Peter Greene is survived by his 16-year-old son, Ryder.

