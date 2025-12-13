Brad Pitt’s racing drama F1 has finally made its way to OTT, but the digital release has left many viewers with mixed feelings. Although fans are happy that the film is now available to watch at home, a few missing features have caused disappointment, especially among those who experienced the movie in theaters.

What Works Well On OTT?

The movie is currently available for streaming on Apple TV. With a focus on Indian viewers, the platform has made the film accessible in Telugu, including Telugu subtitles. This move has been appreciated, as international films rarely get this level of language support.

In addition to Telugu, the film is accessible in Hindi and Tamil, allowing audiences nationwide to watch it in the language they prefer. For enthusiasts, this factor alone justifies exploring the OTT release.

The success of the film at the box office adds to the interest. Globally, F1 earned more than 627 million dollars, and India played a key role in that run. The film collected over 100 crore rupees gross in the Indian market, which was much higher than early trade expectations.

Why Fans Are Feeling Let Down

Despite the positives, some expectations were not met. The biggest disappointment is the absence of the IMAX format on OTT. The film is available only in a regular screen version, which takes away from the grand racing visuals many viewers were hoping to relive at home.

Another feature that fans were excited about was haptic playback. Previously, Apple released a haptic trailer, causing numerous iPhone users to assume the entire movie would offer the same feature. Nevertheless, this capability is confined to the trailer and does not extend to the complete film, leaving many viewers surprised.

About The Film F1

F1 chronicles the path of a Formula 1 driver making a comeback for a final chance at triumph. During this time, he guides a young racer, and together they aim to rejuvenate a faltering team. The narrative progresses swiftly, concentrating on races and heartfelt scenes.

Brad Pitt delivers a steady performance, while Damson Idris and Javier Bardem add depth to the film. The background score by Hans Zimmer plays a strong role in building tension and excitement during key racing sequences.

Check out the trailer of F1 below:

