Superman set the tone for a bright beginning in the new DC Universe, but Supergirl steps in with a story that lands with a heavier truth. The new trailer drops Kara Zor El into a world that looks familiar at first, yet pulls back a curtain on Krypton in a way that makes Clark Kent’s origin look almost gentle. Milly Alcock’s Supergirl moves through a cosmic path that feels far from what James Gunn showed in Superman, and the difference starts with how both cousins grew up.

Kara Zor El’s Upbringing Turns The Tone

In the Supergirl trailer, Kara says Superman sees the good in everyone, while she sees the truth, and it is that truth that shaped her from the moment she opened her eyes on Krypton.

While Clark had a calm life in Kansas, Kara faced something far darker. The trailer flashes white robes worn by Bradley Cooper’s Jor El and Angela Sarafyan’s Lara Lor Van in Superman, matching the clothes Kara wears in her own flashbacks. Krypton looks advanced and peaceful, built with clean lines and shining tech.

However, the calm turns when the planet begins to break apart, and fans will recognize the moment as cities fall into fire. Yet the trailer adds a new beat, where a barrier rises around one Kryptonian city and lifts it into the sky while the world beneath crumbles. Kara later tells Ruthye that Krypton did not die in a day, but her tone hints at a fate that stretched long after the explosion, and that detail leads straight to the comic that inspired the film.

Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow Shapes The Film

Supergirl draws from Tom King’s Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and the details line up with the pages. Argo City survives the destruction at first, held together by the work of Zor-El. His protective bubble keeps enough air and structure for a small group of Kryptonians. The trailer mirrors that moment, showing Argo City drifting away from the ruins of the planet.

The Long Decline Of Argo City

The survival turns thin quickly, as the floating city moves toward the yellow suns while the soil turns toxic and radiation sweeps through the remaining population. The lead shields go up under Zor-El’s orders, but even then, the death toll lands hard, with 13,000 Kryptonians out of the eighteen who made it through the first disaster die from Kryptonite poisoning. The number sits heavily in the story, and the trailer hints at every ounce of that grim history.

The Final Blow Before Kara’s Escape

Kara stayed on that floating scrap for years, watching life fade around her. When new asteroids tore through the remains of Argo, the shields broke for good. Zor El, following the work Jor El once did for Superman, built one last rocket. It carried Supergirl to safety, and no one else survived.

The trailer’s glimpses confirm that this bleak history is coming to screens in 2026. Supergirl enters the DC Universe carrying stories her cousin never had to bear, and that truth shapes everything she becomes.

