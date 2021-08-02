Advertisement

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, who were married for seven years, had called it quits officially. Kim had cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their divorce. The pair signed a prenuptial agreement before they got married to avoid a messy dispute over the massive fortune and the properties.

Kardashian who belongs to a big, close family with the matriarch Kris Jenner, also has a big family of her own. The rapper and her share four kids, North West, Psalm West, Chicago West, and Saint West. According to Hello! Magazine, Kim, and Kanye have joint custody over their kids.

Regardless of their divorce, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West want to maintain “family unity” throughout their divorce proceedings. A source close to the couple told HollywoodLife that Kim wants “more communication” despite splitting from the Heartless rapper. The insider said, “Kim and Kanye have made a pact to support each other. They realize the importance of their union and get that together they are where they are financially because of their union and neither of them are willing to give that up”.

While talking about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce, the source added, “Kim wants more communication and family unity and plans with Kanye. She wishes it wasn’t like this and it was more often. It’s her hope that he’ll support her when the time comes for her to promote or do something big, but she’s unsure if he will. She knows he’s a bit unpredictable like that and that devastates her but she does the best she can for the sake of the children. She absolutely will continue to show up for him though.”

The beauty mogul recently attended the listening party for Kanye’s latest album, Donda, at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on July 22. Kim showed up with their kids to show support for the rapper. She wore an all-red outfit which included a form-fitting zip-up jumpsuit with long sleeves and matching platform-heeled boots. The ensemble matched with Kanye’s red tank top and pants.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce with Kanye West in February. Since then the neither of them has spoken out publicly about the status of their marriage or divorce. However, a source close to US Weekly told that the rapper always had a thing for the model Irina Shayk. In June, another source told PEOPLE that they would “date long-distance” after spending time together in Europe.

