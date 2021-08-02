Advertisement

Walt Disney’s Jungle Cruise opened globally last Friday, making the latest addition to biggies of the pandemic era. Starring Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt and others, the film is off to a good start both in the domestic market and international circuits.

As per Box Office Mojo, the adventure film has made $34.20 million from the United States and Canada (domestic market). From other territories, the film has earned $27.63 million at the box office. The grand total after the first 3 days stands at $61.83 million.

Jungle Cruise is a hybrid release that is also available on Disney Plus at a $30 subscription. As officially proclaimed by Disney, the film has made a revenue of $30 million from its OTT release. Now that’s a really good amount to come out of OTT!

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, Jungle Cruise is made at a cost of $200 million and as of now, it seems like the film will find it hard to earn a ‘hit’ tag at the box office.

Meanwhile, apart from his latest release, Dwayne Johnson is grabbing headlines over speculations of his return at WWE. However, he made a sad revelation for fans.

During the last week, a shocking development came in stating CM Punk and Daniel Bryan being signed by AEW. Now, if it happens for real, it’s a move that will sting WWE for a long time. However, as we all know that Vince McMahon never gives up on his competition, he has made some amazing plans to rule the roost.

Reportedly, Dwayne aka The Rock and WWE were in talks over the former’s return to the ring and it might happen before Survivor Series 2021 (tentatively scheduled in November). But as a disheartening update, the Brahma Bull recently shared that he hasn’t been approached or has plans of returning to the ring as of now.

