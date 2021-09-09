Advertisement

Bollywood diva and Thalaivii star Kangana Ranaut will be seen as the special guest on The Kapil Sharma Show in Saturday’s episode.

It will feature a celebration of the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi with the Thalaivii cast including lead actress Kangana along with the film’s director A.L. Vijay, producers Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R. Singh.

Thalaivii will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on September 10. It is based on the life of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. The film stars Kangana Ranaut as Jayalalithaa.

A promo of Kangana Ranaut gracing The Kapil Sharma Show is already out. It witnesses a lot of fun sequences including multiple digs at the actress’ tiff with Shiv Sena.

During one of the sequences, Kapil could be seen holding a fire extinguisher in his hand. When Kangana asks him why he’s holding it, the host responds, “Channel bol raha that Kangana jaha bhi jaati hai aag laga deti hai.”

In another funny dig, Kapil Sharma asked Kangana Ranaut, “Kaisa lag raha hai, itne din se koi controversy nahi hu?”

The Kapil Sharma Show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

