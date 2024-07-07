Jitendra Kumar is a star of the OTT world. He started his journey on YouTube with TVF and has been ruling hearts with amazing performances in different shows on two big streaming platforms—Netflix and Prime Video. Jitendra’s fans know him as Panchayat’s Sachiv Ji and Kota Factory’s Jeetu Bhaiya. Both his characters and shows are immensely loved.

The last two months have been incredible for Jitendra Kumar. The third season of his popular series Panchayat and Kota Factory was released and received great reviews. Both have a great fan following, and his characters have created a great impact. As an audience, it is not easy to choose which is better or who is our favourite. But what does Jitendra think? Which character does he connect more with? The actor was recently asked the same.

Jitendra Kumar On Asked To Pick Between Sachiv Ji & Jeetu Bhaiya

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the Panchayat 3 star was asked to pick between his two popular characters. Jitendra Kumar answered, “Both the characters are different, and there’s no comparison between the two. It’s difficult to choose one among them, but on the relatability part, I find Sachiv Ji more relatable. It’s a young character who has ambitions and dreams, while Jeetu Bhaiya is quite a mature man and moreover, a philosopher. I don’t think I connect with Jeetu Bhaiya at all. I am nothing like him.”

Furthermore, in the same interview, the Kota Factory 3 star was asked if he is open to doing negative roles. The actor revealed that he has no specific goals for the kind of characters he wants to play. If there’s any project that excites him, he will take it up. He doesn’t plan things and doesn’t think to see if he’s offered a positive or grey character.

You can stream Kota Factory Season 3 on Netflix and Panchayat Season 3 on Prime Video.

