Advertisement

Actors and actresses are known to put up starry tantrums. These stars win our hearts (if they haven’t already) when they show just how simple they are. The one actor who is currently reaping in praises for his simplicity is Telugu star Allu Arjun.

The Stylish Star has once again proved he is a king of simplicity as a video of him having breakfast at a roadside eatery is making its way viral on social media.

Advertisement

As per the numerous social media tweets incorporating the video, we see Allu Arjun enjoy some authentic breakfast at a roadside tiffin centre near Gokavaram. As per the reports, the actor stopped over for the food while on his way to shoot his next, Pushpa. Not only does he have ‘no celebrity tantrums nature’, but the actor is also seen paying the vendor money after having breakfast. Isn’t that sweet!

Sharing this video of Allu Arjun on social media, one Twitter wrote, “Icon Star #AlluArjun Simplicity Levels @alluarjun Having breakfast at road side tiffin centre near gokavaram on the Way to #Pushpa Movie Shoot.” Another wrote, “Its always @alluarjun’s humbleness that wins our hearts,the #bunny was seen having breakfast at a road side hotel today on his way to the shoot of #Pushpa”

A third Allu Arjun fan, while sharing the video, wrote, “Icon star @alluarjun stops by a road side shop in Andhrapradesh to relish some authentic steet food. Man of simplicity…” A fourth user tweeted, “Icon Staar #AlluArjun stops by a road side shack in Andhra Pradhesh to relish some authentic street food.” Another wrote, “Man With SIMPLICITY Luv U Bunny Annayya”

https://twitter.com/Fansxpress/status/1437393253813264388?s=20

#AlluArjun stops by for a quick bite. pic.twitter.com/q9yJsdS9Ri — Syed Rizwan Qadri (@Qadrisyedrizwan) September 13, 2021

Icon star @alluarjun stops by a road side shop in Andhrapradesh to relish some authentic steet food. Man of simplicity… 😍😎👌#AlluArjun #iconstar #diehardfan pic.twitter.com/L0DAjP80kL — Balu Naik (@balu_its_brand) September 13, 2021

Icon Star #AlluArjun having breakfast at a road side tiffin centre near Gokavaram, Andhra Pradesh. #Pushpa pic.twitter.com/0d3PGtcJXj — OverSeasRights.Com (@Overseasrights) September 13, 2021

Icon Staar #AlluArjun stops by a road side shack in Andhra Pradhesh to relish some authentic street food.@alluarjun #Pushpa #IconStar pic.twitter.com/VzRIMdyabv — YouWe Media (@MediaYouwe) September 13, 2021

As per reports, AA is set to begin the new schedule of Pushpa. The makers of the Sukumar directorial have reportedly planned a lengthy schedule in the Maredumilli forest. However, due to heavy rains, the team had to change locations and have now moved to Kakinada. As of now, no official announcement has been made regarding the same.

This Allu Arjun starrer is touted to be a Pan-India film and stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead role. Fahadh Faasil, who marks his Tollywood debut with this film, will be seen as the antagonist. As per reports, the film revolves around the smuggling of red sandalwood and will see the Stylish Star play a lorry driver-cum-smuggler. The first part of the film, which has been titled Pushpa: The Rise will release in Christmas 2021.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 15: Post Rubina Dilaik, Another ‘Shakti’ Actor To Participate In Salman Khan’s Show, Can You Guess?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube