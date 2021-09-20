Advertisement

There is a lot happening around the next project that the maverick filmmaker Christopher Nolan is directing next. The filmmaker is all set to make a film set in the premise of World War II and revolve around J. Robert Oppenheimer, popularly know as the Father of Atomic Bomb. The whole buzz around the same intensified last week when it was reported that the filmmaker is no longer partnering with his long time collaborator Warner Bros.

It was also recently confirmed that Nolan has now joined hands with Universal to produce his World War ll drama. So now as we are hooking our intrigue to the new saga from the filmmaker, the latest report talk about the high requirements the filmmaker had asked the studio for to make his ambitious film. It includes a massive budget for promotions too. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Now as per a Joblo report, Christopher Nolan had put up a list of requirements that the suitors had to fulfil in order to have him on board. It is said that the filmmaker is expecting a sum of $100 Million budget for the film. The report called it a modest budget but very for a movie of this scale. But now Nolan considers the budget the lowest compared to all other films.

Not just the production budget of the film is massive, Christopher Nolan is also expecting an equal marketing budget. The director wants the studio to spend $100 Million for marketing. Apart from that, his salary is a different ball game altogether. The report reads, “total creative control, 20 percent of first-dollar gross, and a blackout period from which the studio wherein the company would not release another movie three weeks before or three weeks after his release.”

