Advertisement

A war between Christopher Nolan and Warner Bros isn’t ending anytime soon. A few days back, we learnt how Nolan ditched the studio and collaborated with Universal for his next. Somewhere, the sour relations traces back to Tenet days. Below is all you need to know.

If one remembers, Nolan had hit hard at Warner Bros and their OTT service, HBO Max, for promoting hybrid release format. Nolan was among those few directors who took a stand against the move. But it wasn’t the first time, the studio and the filmmaker were at loggerheads.

Advertisement

It all started from Tenet days. Reportedly, Christopher Nolan was adamant about releasing his film in theatres, during the time when the COVID vaccine was in the testing stage. Obviously, the film suffered a lot due to the COVID scare among people. Despite riding high of positive reviews, the film was an average grosser at the box office.

As per the report in Variety, Christopher Nolan’s Tenet made Warner Bros suffer a huge loss of $50 million on theatrical release. As the filmmaker wanted his highly ambitious film to release in theatres, it suffered multiple delays before releasing in August last year.

made on a budget of $200 million, Tenet made $363.65 million globally, as per Box Office Mojo. At the domestic box office (US and Canada), the film earned $58.45 million and $305.20 million from international territories.

Meanwhile, Nolan has reportedly begun work on his next movie. He is now making a movie set during World War ll times and features the father of Atom Bomb. The film will revolve around J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the weapon of mass destruction. He has collaborated with Universal for the same.

Must Read: Daniel Craig To Enter Marvel Cinematic Universe Post James Bond Exit?



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube