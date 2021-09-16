Advertisement

Windham Rotunda aka Bray Wyatt has maintained the utmost silence on what will be his next move. Many are speculating him joining AEW, some reports state that he’s in talks with Impact Wrestling. Now, finally, Wyatt has spoken about his in-ring return, but there’s still suspense about his next promotion.

For the unversed, Wyatt was released by WWE on 31st July. He has been associated with the company for around 12 years. Being one of the most creative people in the company, Wyatt’s release did surprise many, drawing criticism for Vince McMahon and the management.

Just a few hours back, Bray Wyatt took to Twitter and shared that he’ll be making an in-ring return very soon. He wrote, “Everything will be clear. I’ll see you all very soon. Revenge is a confession of pain.”

Everything will be clear.

I’ll see you all very soon.

Revenge is a confession of pain. — Windham (@WWEBrayWyatt) September 15, 2021

Advertisement

Bray Wyatt even congratulated a new WWE champion, Big E. He wrote, “I am late on this, and I wasn’t there. But Big E is the type of dude that the boys line up to congratulate. It’s a real good look.” Replying to his tweet, Big E wrote, “Incredibly sweet of you, my man. Thank you for your kindness.”

Incredibly sweet of you, my man. Thank you for your kindness. — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) September 15, 2021

Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes (executive vice president of AEW) addressed a question about Wyatt’s signing during a press conference. He did show interest in bringing Wyatt onboard without divulging any details.

“The Rotunda family and the Rhodes family certainly go way back. I can’t comment on if I see a spot for him. But I can tell you [he’s] an incredibly creative individual and an incredibly creative man. …I can’t comment on if he fits in with us, but I can say if he has an ounce of passion for this, that guy can fit in anywhere because he’s a very special, special talent,” Rhodes said.

Must Read: Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon Used To Laugh While Shooting The Morning Show’s Fight Scene For This Lovely Reason!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube