The South Korean boy band BTS consist of members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The band has been trending all over the globe thanks to their chartbuster music, their performances and the golden hearts each of them have. While the ARMY does a lot for the artist on their birthday, in 2018, Suga – born Min Yoon-gi – did something that left his fans in awe.

On his 26th birthday, the singer fulfilled one promise he made to his fans a couple of years ago and the meaningful and beautiful way he did it is commendable. Read on to know all about it.

Back in 2014, while at a fan signing event, Suga had asked his fans, “What do you want to eat?” When his fans replied that they wanted meat, the BTS singer promised them and said, “I’ll make a lot of money and buy meat for you.” During a 2015 interview, the artist was asked about the promise and when he plans on delivering it. He named the date to fulfil the promise as March 9, 2018, and he stood by his word.

As reported by Soompi in 2018, on the occasion of BTS’ Suga turning 26 (in Korean reckoning), he sent gifts of Korean beef to 39 orphanages. This donation was a way to keep the promise he’d made to his fans back in 2014. The reason behind choosing 39 orphanages was as the number corresponds with his birth month and day.

A post regarding the same was shared on March 9 with details regarding how much Suga had actually donated. The post stated that the BTS band member had sent 10 kilograms (approximately 22 pounds) of prime Korean beef to several orphanages. But that wasn’t it. As per the report, the prime meat pieces was sent with confirmation documents as well as signed BTS albums.

Talking about it, a source from BigHit Entertainment has told a news outlet, “For Suga’s birthday on March 9, he donated Korean beef to 39 orphanages under the name of BTS’s fan club ‘ARMY.’” The source continued, “Since Suga couldn’t have a party to eat meat together with his fans, he made the donation under the name of ARMY instead of his own to express his gratitude to his fans.”

Well, even if he didn’t share it with his fans, the AMRY was super happy with the meaningful way he fulfilled it.

