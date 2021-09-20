Advertisement

Jimmy Fallon is one of the coolest and most favourite talk show hosts, he’s often seen asking his guests some cheesy and awkward questions. However, there was a time when he turned red in embarrassment after he came to know, he blew a chance to date the Hollywood beauty Nicole Kidman.

Back in 2015, The Eyes Wide Shut actress was a guest in The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she recalled the awkward meeting with the host, however she was convince that Jimmy was gay.

Advertisement

Both Nicole Kidman and Jimmy Fallon remember the events of their meeting night very differently. During the conversation, Nicole admitted that she liked him, “I liked you,” Kidman said, and asserted, “Not now – I’m married now.”

Jimmy wasn’t aware of that and he blushed thinking he lost the opportunity to date The Aquaman star, and in shock he said, “Wait…what? I dated Nicole Kidman, we were on a date?”

Later the actress went on to reveal that she was convinced the host was gay, “You’re there in a baseball cap and you wouldn’t talk, and I’m like ‘ok so’ and then you put a video game on or something! It was bad. After about an hour and a half I thought, ‘he has no interest, this is so embarrassing.'”

Meanwhile, one year later in 2016, Nicole Kidman again appeared on the Jimmy Fallon show for the promotion of Lion, the actress revealed yet another story where the host turned her down, she said, “We were at David Finch’s house, I think it was David’s house, and it was when Brad and Jen were still together, so it was a long time ago. And you could’ve asked for my number then ‘cause it was round two… and you still didn’t ask for it, and you know that’s true. So do not pretend!”

Again, Jimmy was shocked and he changed the question, he then invited actress’ husband and singer Keith Urban.

Watch the entire hilarious conversation between Nicole Kidman and Jimmy Fallon:

Must Read: Christopher Nolan’s Demands From Universal For His World War ll Drama Includes $100 Million For Marketing?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube