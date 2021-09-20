Advertisement

Tom Holland shows off his impressive boxing skills in a video shot during his fitness training. Back in 2015, it was announced that the actor will be playing the role of the iconic superhero Spider-Man. He made his first appearance in Marvel’s Captain America: Civil War, co-starring Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Sebastian Stan, Scarlett Johansson, Chadwick Boseman and many other MCU stars. After that, Holland appeared in his standalone Spider-Man flicks.

Currently, the Marvel fans are eagerly waiting for Spider-Man: No Way Home, which will be the final standalone film for the actor. From the trailer, we can see that the superhero has learned some new moves, and a new video that has gone viral on the internet shows that even Holland has got some skills.

A new video, shared by ESPN Ringside, shows Tom Holland with a fitness trainer. The session dates back to July 2021, even though the video has just resurfaced. In it, Marvel fans can see the actor training hard with fitness trainer Louis Chandler-Joseph. Holland also shows off his footwork and power while looking agile.

Watch the video here:

The video of Tom Holland boxing was flooded by fans commenting with astonishment. One fan wrote, “Whoa he’s got skills..noice …”, while another one said, “Bro got the head movement and he’s on his toes he got a cool quick jab sheesh. Whichever Celeb boxed him would have a problem.” One more user commented, “Actually looks really good as far as celebrities boxing. Respect.”

It is quite common for actors to train for their roles. A lot of them bulk up when it is time for some action in superhero films. Even Holland has remained in good shape over the years, as he played the role of Spider-Man in several Marvel films.

As of now, Tom Holland is going to appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home, co-starring Zendaya. Other than that, the actor has kept his plans with MCU under wraps.

