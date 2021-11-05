‘You’re Beautiful’ singer James Blunt reportedly believes his west London pub is haunted by a ghost.

Advertisement

Eerie Right?!

A source told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “James believes the ghost is that of someone who used to come in regularly because he always knocks over the same tankard. James and the staff reckon it must have been his favourite one.”

Advertisement

The source added: “He appears quite regularly, knocking things about and causing hazards. A few of the staff were really freaked out when it first happened but now everyone views the ghost quite affectionately.”

“It keeps the staff on their toes because they have to be ready to catch the falling tankard at any time. It feels ridiculous but there is really no explanation for it.”

The 47-year-old star bought the pub, which was first founded in 1846, back in 2017 and after a year of renovations, reopened the venue in 2018, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Earlier, Singer James Blunt said that the Covid-19 pandemic has actually been a blessing for him as it gave him time to take a break. According to contactmusic.com, the singer was to go on tour but could not due to the pandemic.

He said: “I was supposed to be on tour for a year and I was sent home. And, you know, for me that was probably a very good thing because I haven’t spent time at home with my family, ever.”

Blunt has two sons with his wife Sofia Wellesley.

He added: “I’ve been promising that I would take a year off from music at some stage, but I was lying, probably. And so this is very good – to spend time at home, do things that adults do and family people do. And so perhaps it has been a blessing in disguise for me.”

Meanwhile, Blunt doesn’t seem scared by the prospect of his upcoming chart battle with Adele, as they will both be releasing albums on November 29.

Must Read: Dakota Johnson On ‘Cancelling’ Johnny Depp & Others: “Had An Incredible Time Working With Them… Cancel Culture Is Such A F*cking Downer”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube