Marvel’s much-hyped and much anticipated Eternals finally released in Indian cinemas. The Chloe Zhao directorial chose a great weekend for the release; however, the films box office might collapse due to its clash with Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi. Find out what’s the advance booking status in Indian cities.

Advertisement

The MCU film brings together a massive star cast that includes, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, Richard Madden and Kumail Nanjiani. The studio brings yet another thrilling superhero flick about a race of immortal beings who lived on Earth and shaped its history and civilizations.

Advertisement

The advance booking for Chloe Zhao directorial Eternals’ kick-started a few days ago in limited cinemas but still there was a chance that the MCU saga might not get a great response, keeping in mind that the film received poor ratings from international critics. However, since the majority of the theatre owners started bookings on Thursday evening, we can clearly see that the film is slowly picking the pace.

Mumbai

It was expected that Eternals might get a great response from the city in terms of advance booking but still, only 20-30% of the shows are booked.

Delhi-NCR

Although the capital city has enough shows but audiences aren’t getting attracted to this Marvel flick. Only 20% of shows are booked for the day.

Bengaluru

There are lots of theatres that have opted to release Eternals in Bengaluru but none of them are seeing any bookings even though on its 2nd day.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad has shown great response in terms of advance bookings, as 50% of shows are already booked and they are filling fast.

Chandigarh

There are limited shows given for Eternals in Chandigarh and audience response is also very limited. Till now only 10% of the shows are booked.

Chennai

More than any other city, Chennai is showing a tremendous response. Close to 80% of the shows are booked.

Pune

There’s a large number of shows in Pune but there’s a limited amount of advance booking in the city.

Must Read: Game Of Thrones’ ‘Yara Greyjoy’ Gemma Whelan On Its Frenzied S*x Scenes: “Director Might Say ‘A Bit Of Bo*b Biting’, Slap Her Bum & Go…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube