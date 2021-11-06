It’s been almost four years since Johnny Depp and Amber Heard divorced each other, but their legal drama still continues. For the unversed, Depp and Heard break-up was followed by physical abuse accusations by the Aquaman actress against Depp. This led to him losing several projects and being boycotted from Hollywood. However, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor denied all the claims.

Since the accusations were made, the two have been in a lengthy legal drama, with a defamation and libel suit as well. Now, as per the reports, there has been a new development in the case.

According to The Independent, Johnny Depp and his legal team have reportedly been granted access to Amber Heard’s phone records in the hopes that it will prove she faked injuries he allegedly gave her. The Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them actor has alleged that Heard has doctored photos to make it look as if the actor assaulted her.

Johnny Depp’s lawyer has said, “Ms Heard’s counsel has repeatedly used these phoney photographs at deposition,” as per the report. Amber Heard had previously claimed that she suffered two black eyes, a broken nose and a broken lip caused by the Edward Scissorhands actor.

In response to this, Amber’s legal team has said, “Amber Heard remains willing and able to support the authenticity of her evidence, and her IT forensics expert has cooperated in this effort. In sharp contrast, Mr Depp has been unable to produce even the audio tapes from which he leaked a partial out-of-context portion, much less any support for the authenticity of any of his evidence,” according to the outlet.

