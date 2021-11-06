Besides being busy with helping fans propose or do a gender reveal at his concerts, the singer turned actor has also been busy prepping for his massive MCU future. For those who don’t know, Styles was revealed to be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe through the post-credit scene from Chloé Zhao’s Eternals. The director of the latest Marvel flick, starring Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and more, has shared that she had eyes on Harry since ‘Dunkirk.’

The fans went gaga after Styles was featured in Christopher Nolan’s film. The ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer received praise for his acting in it and now seeing him joining the biggest superhero franchise is just too exciting.

While talking about that, new reports have come in, which reveal that Eternals director Chloé Zhao never considered casting anyone other than Harry Styles to portray Thanos’ brother Eros. During an interview with Deadline, Zhao shared that she was so confident about him that it was a package deal for the characters to come to the big screen.

“Harry as Eros was very much a package deal for me,” Chloé Zhao. She further revealed that the characters weren’t brought to life, and then the actors were found. Zhao kept a close look on Harry Styles since Nolan’s, Dunkirk. “And then, it wasn’t like I suggested Eros, and let’s go find actors. I kept tabs on Harry since Dunkirk, I thought he was very interesting.”

“After meeting him, I realized he is that character—the same way I cast the rest of my cast. There’s so much of Eros in him. For me, if he says yes and Kevin says yes, then it’s a go. And I’m very happy they both did,” the Nomadland director continued.

Other than Harry Styles, she was also sure that Patton Oswalt is the uncontested voice of Pip the Troll. “I pitched the idea of Pip the Troll and Eros to Kevin a while back, and I love the idea of exploring an Eternal who is beyond Titan and who may have influenced Thanos throughout the years the same way Eternals influenced us, earthlings,” she continued.

