Imagine watching your favourite cricketers in Bollywood movies, exciting right?! Well, it now seems like West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo is now super interested to commence his Bollywood venture! Check out what he has to say.

The Chennai Super Kings player has impressed the world with his skills in cricket as well as music! He has made an appearance in music videos such as Jaeger Bomb and MS Dhoni. He also has played a cameo in the Tamil film, Chithiram Pesuthadi 2, in the year 2019.

Now, it looks like Dwayne Bravo’s next goal is to get into Bollywood! While talking about it to HindustanTimes, he said, “If the opportunity comes, then why not? I will never say no to an acting job. I enjoy doing different things. It is a challenge for me. When it comes to the entertainment side of things, I really look forward to it as it is what I enjoy,” Bravo then added, “Also, I know, it has an impact on other people’s life, that’s why I am always up for it”.

Dwayne Bravo then went on to reveal his actual reason for joining the Bollywood industry. He said, “I want to bridge the gap between my country. There are so many artistes in my country (Trinidad). They will love the opportunity to come and work here. I see myself as a vessel to try and bridge the gap between two countries that have a similar culture.”

Working in Bollywood is not only doesn’t seem like Bravo’s random wish, as he has fully prepared a bucket list for the Hindi film industry and the list includes names such as Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh.

“My all time favourite is Shah Rukh. I definitely want to work with him one day. And then, Ranveer. I am a big fan of his. I remember, a few years back, he was supposed to perform at IPL, and he was doing rehearsals for it. When he saw me, he stopped his rehearsals just to come and say hi to me, and even did the Champion dance,” the cricketer added.

