Sooryavanshi Box Office Day 1: Takes A Fantastic Opening, Brings Bollywood Back To Business

Sooryavanshi Box Office Day 1: It has taken a fantastic start. It was predicted in this column that at the very least the film will start at 20 crores and there is potential to reach 25 crores milestone as well. Well, the film has done better than the expectations on the higher end as 26.29 crores came in.

This is truly remarkable since Bollywood was pretty much down for last 18 months and only two films had done some kind of business – Roohi [26 crores] and Bell Bottom [32 crores]. While former’s life time has been surpassed in one day, it’s almost there for the latter.

Sooryavanshi could well have been a 30 crores Day One easily had the issue around revenue sharing been solved by last week. In that case the advance booking would have kick-started early this week and this shortfall to reach 30 crores would have been taken care of in the morning shows across the country.

Unfortunately that took time to mobilize since there was practically nil advance booking in key multiplex chains right till Friday morning, and as a result precious footfalls were lost.

To think of it, a start like this for Sooryavanshi is actually on the same lines as pre-pandemic biggies, and that’s not counting many other factors which are still prevalent and turning out to be the spanner in the plans. 50% occupancy in key territories like Maharashtra and Haryana, night curfews in certain areas, audience apprehension due to COVID – all of these have contributed as well to reduction in apt footfalls.

If not for that, Sooryavanshi could have gone anywhere. Would it have been 35 crores, 40 crores or more? No one knows, but it would have been a bumper start. Nonetheless, what matters is that the Akshay Kumar starrer directed by Rohit Shetty has embarked on a winning start and now it’s all about consolidating its status from here.

There would be a dip in numbers on Saturday since yesterday was a big holiday. However, tomorrow numbers should rise again, hence resulting in bountiful collections for the action drama biggie.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

