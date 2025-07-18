Netflix has been blending English originals with international stories for a while and the results are speaking loud. It seems that audiences across the globe are watching more foreign language titles, not because they are trending but because they are working.

One of the newest to grab attention is Almost Cops, a Dutch buddy comedy that quietly landed on the platform on July 11 and shot straight to the fourth spot on the global Top 10, per Flixpatrol. It had barely two days to count but still clocked 10 million views and over 16 million hours watched between July 7 and 13.

What Is Almost Cops About on Netflix

The film landed in the Top 10 in 73 countries, including a ninth-place debut in the US, which does not happen every day for a Dutch comedy. It follows Ramon, a community service officer with big dreams of being Rotterdam’s local hero, who ends up working with Jack, a sharp but disgraced detective recently bumped down the ranks. Both men, it turns out, have ties to a fallen officer and start digging deeper to find out the truth behind the death. Soon, what begins as an awkward team-up grows into something more determined and personal.

According to CBR, Gonzalo Fernandez Carmona directed the film, with Jandino Asporaat playing Ramon and Werner Kolf stepping in as Jack. The supporting cast includes Mark Rietman, Florence Vos Weeda, Juliette van Ardenne, Ferdi Stofmeel, and several others.

Almost Cops Netflix Reviews: What Critics Are Saying

Critics have not been too generous though. Almost Cops has not collected enough reviews on Rotten Tomatoes to get an official score but of the three listed so far, only one is in its favour. Even then, it is finding viewers across the world, which says something about how far international titles have come on Netflix.

While Almost Cops made noise, it still could not outrun Brick, a German sci-fi thriller that pulled 18.2 million views in its first week. Despite topping the charts, Brick received a cold shoulder from both critics and viewers. The thriller sits with a 35% critics score and a 28% audience score on the Popcornmeter.

Both Almost Cops and Brick are now streaming on Netflix.

