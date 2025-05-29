Almost Cops is a Dutch crime comedy film that the audience is anticipating. The film offers a chemistry between two officers who will team up to resolve a murder mystery. The cast of the film includes Jandino Asporaat, Werner Kolf, Folrence Vos Weeda, and more. Now, the question remains: When will the Almost Cops be streaming on the OTT, and what are its streaming details?

When & Where To Watch Almost Cops On OTT?

The mystery movie will stream live on Netflix on July 11, 2025, as per India Times. The rights to the film are exclusive to the Red Giant platform, which means that the audience can only watch Almost Cops on this streaming service. Also, it’s important to note that the movie requires a subscription, and without it, the user can’t watch the crime comedy movie.

What Is Almost Cops About?

The movie Almost Cops revolves around a crime that took place in the city. As per the Netflix description, the film overeager around a community officer and an ex-detective forced to team up together. This unhinged pair will face many ups and downs and chaos that transpires on the streets of Rotterdam. The unlikely partnership will give the audience a comedic experience along with a mysterious thriller.

In the movie, Jandino Asporaat plays the role of the community officer named Ramon. On the other side, the ex-detective named Jack is played by Werner Kolf. He was kicked out of his rank after a crucial incident, which is also part of his background history.

Overall, the OTT movie is a unique mix of various elements, from mystery to comedy, which gives the audience a unique experience straight from their home. To watch it, all viewers must tune in to Netflix on July 11, 2025.

