Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi is inching towards shattering the box office records. The Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer opened with great numbers and till now the audience response has been great. It’s day 3 and let’s find out how much the film has fared in terms of advance booking.

The action thriller was finally released during the Diwali weekend after being delayed for almost 19 months. The cop drama was first supposed to release last year in March but due to the global pandemic, the makers were forced to delay the release.

Apart from Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, Sooryavanshi also includes the cameos is Ranveer Singh’s Bhalerao Simmba and Ajay Devgn’s Singham. Check out what’s the advance booking status looks like in the different parts of the country.

Mumbai

In Mumbai, people had missed watching a film on a big screen more than any other city and the advance booking shows that the people are really eager to watch this Rohit Shetty film on the big screen. It’s day 3, almost 50% of shows are booked and its already filling fast.

Delhi

The initial response for Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi was slow but gradually the capital city is picking up the pace and till now close to 20-30% of shows are booked.

Bengaluru

The advance booking for the Sunday shows seems good as 30-40% are already booked and it is expected to get better during the afternoon.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad has shown some improvement, close to 40% of shows are booked and theatres have also included more timings so that more and more people turn up for this action thriller.

Chandigarh

Sunday seems a great day for Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, more than 50% of slots are already booked and it is filling faster then expected.

Chennai

The advance booking status in Chennai has been similar to day 1 and 2, as 80% of shows are already booked, and it is expected to get better by the evening.

Pune

Sooryavanshi has received a great response in Maharashtra cities, after Mumbai, Pune shows are filling faster than expected and till now 70 – 80% of the shows are booked.

