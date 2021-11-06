Sooryavanshi Box Office: Rohit Shetty Scores His Fourth Biggest Opener, Keeps His Amazing Record Intact

Advertisement

Sooryavanshi Box Office: In a career spanning 18 years, Rohit Shetty has seen only one under performer, Sunday (which too was a good movie by the way, and its funny scenes featuring Irrfan Khan and Arshad Warsi have bloomed late but have stayed in circulation). Otherwise, each of his other releases has been a success, ranging from decent to blockbuster.

Now with the kind of opening that his latest release Sooryavanshi has taken, while it is a hit in the making for sure, it has to be seen if it moves towards the superhit or blockbuster status as well. The film has taken a major opening of 26.29 crores and that’s truly amazing as it was always going to be a ‘band mutthi’. No one really knew where will the film eventually head towards but the kind of conviction that the filmmaker showed in holding on to the release only for theatres now speaks volumes in retrospection.

Of course, it could well have been on the darker side as well, and then the pessimists would have come up with all kind of theories to not just criticize the decision but also called out the release as a major fall for Bollywood in general.

However, all such voices have been shut down, what with Rohit Shetty scoring huge again with Sooryavanshi. In fact the film has opened far bigger than his last release Simmba [20.72 crores] and just missed out on surpassing his release previous to that, Golmaal Again [30.14 crores].

Here is the list of Rohit Shetty’s Top-10 openers:

Chennai Express – 33.10 crores

Singham Returns – 32 crores

Golmaal Again – 30.14 crores

Sooryavanshi – 26.29 crores

Dilwale – 21 crores

Simmba – 20.72

Bol Bachchan – 12.10 crores

Singham – 8.94 crores

Golmaal 3 – 8.50 crores

Golmaal Returns – 5.89 crores

In fact it can be comfortably said that if not for all the external factors that proved to be an impediment (late advance booking opening, 50% occupancy in Maharashtra, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and some other key states, night curfews and ‘first major release post the pandemic’ factor, Sooryavanshi would easily have been the best opener ever for Rohit Shetty, while surpassing Chennai Express [33.10 crores] rather comfortably. One just hopes that it happens indeed with the filmmaker’s next release, Cirkus.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

