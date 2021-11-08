Sooryavanshi did a terrific job of revamping the gloomy situation of theatres during its first weekend. Thanks to the Diwali festivity, the film managed to gain maximum footfalls in theatres. Now, as the festival has ended and everything is back to normal, is the film still enjoying a buzz among the audience? Let’s see how it’s faring in day 4 advance booking.

As the festival weekend has ended, the film is expected to show a big dip in advance booking. Let’s see what’s the status across the major Indian cities:

Mumbai

Mumbai still remains the best performing city for Sooryavanshi. Here, on day 4, around 15-20% of shows are in filling fast or almost full mode. Spot bookings are expected to elevate the performance further.

Delhi-NCR

National Capital Region is decent with 6-8% shows are in filling fast mode. As the word-of-mouth for the film is good, the response is expected to grow as the day progresses.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru is all blank and not a single show is in filling fast mode.

Hyderabad

In Hyderabad city, a few shows here and there are seen filling fast.

Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad stays consistent since day 1. It’s on the similar lines of Mumbai with around 15-20% shows filling fast.

Chandigarh

Chandigarh is good too with 15% shows running almost full in advance booking for Sooryavanshi.

Chennai

Chennai is just like Hyderabad with just a few shows running almost full in the advance ticket sales.

Pune

Pune stays decent with single screens showing head-to-head performance with multiplexes. Around 15% shows are filling fast.

Kolkata

Kolkata stays dull for Sooryavanshi in the advance ticket sales.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

