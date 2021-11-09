Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain is one of the most popular daily soaps in our country. From its stellar cast to its humorous storyline, we just can’t get over the show. Ishwar Thakur who played the role of ‘Anurag’ on the show has been out from the same due to health reasons. In a recent interview, Thakur revealed that Sonu Sood’s foundation and other cast members helped him financially. Scroll below to read more about it.

Ishwar’s brother has schizophrenia and has been undergoing treatment for the same for the last 20 years.

In a conversation with ETimes, Ishwar Thakur spoke about his brother and said, “My brother had been undergoing treatment for Schizophrenia at the hospital for over 20 years. Earlier the hospital would release him in six months but now it’s in three months. He gets violent and beats us up. I have been unwell for two years and my mother is a heart patient. We cannot keep him at home, so he’s at an ashram for which we have to pay rent.”

The hospital wasn’t ready to take his brother back and hence he had to look for an ashram. Talking about the same, Ishwar Thakur said, “As you know I am not well and have been out of job for two years, I could not afford to pay the rent for the ashram. I reached out to Sonu Sood’s foundation. They have now paid the accommodation fee for three months for my brother. I am grateful to him for it.”

And not just that, his Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain co-stars including Shubhangi Atre, Saumya Tandon and Aasif Sheikh have also supported the actor financially in these tough times.

“My producer Binaifer Kohli and writer Sanad Verma and other actors like Kavita Kaushik, Kiku Sharda and writer Manoj Santoshi have also helped me. And Nupur Alankar of CINTAA spoke to senior actress Asha Parekh whose NGO sends me Rs 5000 for medication every month from the last one year, which is a huge help as I have several health complications,” Ishwar Thakur concluded.

